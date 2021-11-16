CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fresh off their big win over the weekend, the Carolina Panthers are giving back to the Charlotte community.

Players and members of the organization stepped up to provide “beautification” to Harding University High School on Tuesday.

More than half the team contributed, including head coach Matt Rhule.

Harding has had a pretty tough year, not just because of COVID-19, but they lost their principal, Dr. Eric Ward, in September.

The team said it was one of the reasons they chose Harding to be their first project out in the community since the pandemic.

“My heart was pretty lifted seeing half of the team out here to see them turn around on their off day and give back to the community,” Rhule said. “I have a chance to see a lot of what these guys do. We raise a lot of money for Second Harvest Bank, and the guys were unbelievably generous. Seeing them give back to Harding University is awesome.”

Even Panthers owner David Tepper made an appearance.

“I’m just going to look pretty,” Tepper said jokingly.

‘This is important’: Carolina Panthers give back to community, help beautify Harding University High School (WBTV)

Players provided improvements to the school’s quad, which is the main gathering and meeting spot for the school’s 1,800 students, and the rose courtyard.

“In September, the Harding family was devastated by the unexpected passing of their respected and popular principal Dr. Eric Ward,” said Riley Fields, director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers. “In the midst of a difficult time, our team wanted to do something that would provide an emotional uplift for students and create a few touchpoints of joy during their daily school schedule. We’re thrilled that many of our players have chosen to participate in this effort and play a small part in contributing to something that all the students at Harding can enjoy.”

Beautification projects included painting picnic tables in school colors, refreshing the school’s rose courtyard and landscaping areas throughout the campus quad.

The goal was to encourage students at the school.

This was one of the first in-person community activities by the Carolina Panthers since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is important,” Rhule said. “For these young people to see the team they see on Sundays cares around them, I think is unbelievably important. They will see us on Sunday, so it is important to help make Charlotte a better place.”

Many of the top players for the Panthers helped out, including new acquisition Stephon Gilmore, along with defensive end Brian Burns.

“When I heard about it, I wanted to come out,” Burns said. “They showed us a video of one of the coaches talking about it. This is fun, honestly. It means a lot that this many guys showed up on their off day to give back to this high school.”

Gilmore said community work helps bring the team together.

“It’s great to actually come out and do things for the community. Now, we have to take advantage of the things we can do,” Gilmore said. “It’s a brotherhood. We are friends and try to help each other out. For us to come out here together to help this school and the community, it brings us together for sure.”

The Panthers (5-5) beat the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

They host former Panthers coach Ron Rivera this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

