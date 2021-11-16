Second person accused in murder of 15-year-old in shooting near Southside Park in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A second person has been accused in the murder of a 15-year-old who was shot to death in south Charlotte in October.

Detectives have now charged 19-year-old Taizojh Deaveon Smith for the murder of 15-year-old Daliamontray Decarlo Strothers Jr. Detectives had already previously charged 18-year-old Dametrius Hilliard in the murder.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Griffith Street and Fairwood Avenue, which is near Southside Park, at 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 12.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

On Oct. 14, the teen, identified as 15-year-old Daliamontray Decarlo Strothers Jr., was pronounced dead at Atrium Main due to injuries sustained in the shooting, police said.

As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified Smith as the suspect in this case, and warrants were issued for his arrest. On Nov.16, Smith was located and arrested in Statesville by CMPD with assistance from the U.S. Secret Service, Statesville Police Department, and N.C. Highway Patrol.

After an interview with detectives, Smith was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and three counts of shooting into occupied dwelling.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

