Rowan County Commissioners say no to massive solar farm in Gold Hill

Board voted 4-1 in opposition to the project
Neighbors have spent months opposing the project, both to the Planning Board and to Rowan...
Neighbors have spent months opposing the project, both to the Planning Board and to Rowan County Commissioners.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in the Gold Hill area of Rowan County worked for months to oppose the construction of a nearly 575 acre solar farm, and on Monday night, those efforts paid off when the Rowan County Commission voted to deny a rezoning request for the developers of the proposed complex.

During a four hour long meeting and public hearing on Monday night, commissioners voted 4-1 to oppose the request. Judy Klusman was the only commissioner to vote in support of the project.

Birdseye Renewable Energy of Charlotte submitted a proposal to develop a 69-megawatt utility scale solar energy facility on a 574-acre piece of land near Old Beatty Ford Road and U.S. 52. There has been strong opposition from many in the community about the proposal.

Residents were concerned about the potential impact on property values, wildlife and the natural habitat of the area, tourism, and aviation safety since the solar farm would be near the Gold Hill Air Park.

In September the Planning Board voted 5-2 to deny the rezoning request. Rowan County Commissioners were not obligated to follow the Planning Board recommendation, but did so after hearing dozens of comments on Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

