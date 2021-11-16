Recount confirms re-election for Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander in victory by 14 votes

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A recount confirmed that Karen Alexander has been re-elected as the mayor of Salisbury in a win by 14 votes.

The very close race for the mayor’s seat in Salisbury got even closer once absentee and provisional ballots were counted.

What had been an 18-vote lead by Alexander over challenger Al Heggins went down to a 14-vote lead.

But on Tuesday, a recount confirmed Alexander’s victory over Heggins. Heggins asked for a recount once the State Board of Elections canvass was complete.

WBTV reporter David Whisenant says Heggins graciously congratulated Alexander.

Recount confirms ⁦@KarenKAlexander⁩ re-election as Salisbury mayor by 14 votes. Challenger ⁦@ElectAlHeggins⁩ graciously congratulated Alexander. pic.twitter.com/PugVPV1bTi — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) November 16, 2021

Alexander received 2,499 votes (50.01%) on Election Day, while Heggins received 2,481 votes (49.65%). There were also 17 write-in votes. On Last Monday, Alexander gained 10 votes and Heggins gained 14 in absentee and provisional votes.

