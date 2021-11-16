Recount confirms re-election for Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander in victory by 14 votes
The very close race for the mayor’s seat in Salisbury got even closer once absentee and provisional ballots were counted.
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A recount confirmed that Karen Alexander has been re-elected as the mayor of Salisbury in a win by 14 votes.
What had been an 18-vote lead by Alexander over challenger Al Heggins went down to a 14-vote lead.
But on Tuesday, a recount confirmed Alexander’s victory over Heggins. Heggins asked for a recount once the State Board of Elections canvass was complete.
WBTV reporter David Whisenant says Heggins graciously congratulated Alexander.
Alexander received 2,499 votes (50.01%) on Election Day, while Heggins received 2,481 votes (49.65%). There were also 17 write-in votes. On Last Monday, Alexander gained 10 votes and Heggins gained 14 in absentee and provisional votes.
