Recount confirms re-election for Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander in victory by 14 votes

By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A recount confirmed that Karen Alexander has been re-elected as the mayor of Salisbury in a win by 14 votes.

The very close race for the mayor’s seat in Salisbury got even closer once absentee and provisional ballots were counted.

What had been an 18-vote lead by Alexander over challenger Al Heggins went down to a 14-vote lead.

18 vote margin in Salisbury mayor’s race now a 14 vote gap

But on Tuesday, a recount confirmed Alexander’s victory over Heggins. Heggins asked for a recount once the State Board of Elections canvass was complete.

WBTV reporter David Whisenant says Heggins graciously congratulated Alexander.

Alexander received 2,499 votes (50.01%) on Election Day, while Heggins received 2,481 votes (49.65%). There were also 17 write-in votes. On Last Monday, Alexander gained 10 votes and Heggins gained 14 in absentee and provisional votes.

