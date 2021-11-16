NC DHHS Flu
President Biden, First Lady to celebrate ahead of Thanksgiving with service members at Fort Bragg, N.C.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at LaGuardia International Airport,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at LaGuardia International Airport, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be spending an early Thanksgiving with service members in North Carolina.

According to the White House, the President and First Lady will travel to Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Monday to celebrate Thanksgiving with service members and military families as part of the Joining Forces Initiative.

The details of their visit to Fort Bragg weren’t released.

