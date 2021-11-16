President Biden, First Lady to celebrate ahead of Thanksgiving with service members at Fort Bragg, N.C.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be spending an early Thanksgiving with service members in North Carolina.

According to the White House, the President and First Lady will travel to Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Monday to celebrate Thanksgiving with service members and military families as part of the Joining Forces Initiative.

The details of their visit to Fort Bragg weren’t released.

