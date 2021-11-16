New Indian Land development coming from “Waverly” developers, some in the area objecting

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) -A massive project coming to Indian Land has a familiar developer name attached to it.

The Exchange—the name of the Indian land project—has the same developer as Waverly—a Charlotte development off Providence Road and Ardery Kell Road.

The project is 158 acres in total, but the company plans to use only 130 acres to accomplish their mixed used land goal. Developers Crosland Southeast already turned this land into a mix use zone with county council approval back in October.

The company’s Senior Vice President sasy “Crosland Southeast co-developed Waverly. The 105,000 sf of commercial/retail approved for “The Exchange at Indian Land” is one fifth the size of Waverly’s commercial/retail. While the scale of The Exchange won’t be as big as Waverly, Crosland Southeast intends to bring a similar quality of experience.”

Sketches show a grocery store will be at the center of the land. Retail spaces in four different sections alongside the highway will be filled with restaurants and shopping. More than 700 apartments are also included in the plan so people can both live and play in the same place.

The plan also includes some road upgrades. The company included several stop lights in the plan including one at the intersection of Possum Hollow Road and Charlotte Highway. Turning lanes are also drawn up so people have easier access from the road into the Exchange.

”Residential and commercial usage mixed together creates synergy and excitement for and on and off the property,” says Rox Burhans, the planning director for Lancaster County.

While many have positive things to say about the project—some people are speaking against it for reasons of their own.

Some look forward to what the new development will bring. During public comment at a September council meeting, nine people sent emails in favor of the project. However, not everyone is looking forward to seeing more of what they say they have enough of.

”We don’t need more shopping or restaurants or more apartments,” says Jessica Mangan, who lives in Indian Land.

Mangan has lived in Indian Land for a few years, and does not agree with the developer’s vision for this area.

“We do have a lot of everything and we’re only 20 minutes away from everything else,” she says.

Her biggest worry, her three kids she says already feel stuffed into big classes and packed schools.

”We wanted smaller class sizes which is why we moved out this way,” she says. “But they’re at where we were when we left New York.”

The traffic, as many who have been against this bring up, is another reason.

”I try not to go out on rush hour because you are going to be adding time. And if there’s an accident, you can just forget about it,” says Mangan.

”We recognize there are traffic issues in the Indian Land area,” says Planning Director Rox Burhans.

Burhans cannot address the school issue, but he did speak on the traffic woes worries. The planning committee initially rejected the plan. Burhans say it was not because the committee did not want it, but rather the same traffic concerns others have expressed. However, a traffic analysis changed everything, according to him. He says the developer has already created a traffic analysis with upgrades that addresses the road needs.

”That was the confidence they needed for the council and staff to know the project would not create a huge burden on our traffic or road system,” he says.

Burhans says there are plans for road widening paid for by the Capital Project Sales Tax. More lanes to hopefully alleviate traffic.

”Council has a strong desire to address those questions and make those investments that ultimately help improve the lives on the citizens,” says Burhans.

But if Mangan could get in front of the developers before these plans are set into motion, she only has three words to say.

”Please just reconsider,” says Mangan.

There is not a set time when the road widening will happen, but within the next month, the planning director says a team will figure out if this needs to be a six-lane highway or super street improvements like Highway 74 in Union County.

