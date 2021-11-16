Milder temperatures develop for midweek, with isolated rain Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be on a warming trend through Thursday, with 60s on Tuesday, and lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move across the Carolinas late Thursday, providing the chance for a few rain showers, yet rainfall looks minimal overall. Cooler temperatures return for the weekend, with highs generally in the 50s.

Sunny and seasonably cool for Tuesday, with mid-60s.

Lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

A few rain showers possible late Thursday.

Tonight will be clear and cold with overnight low temperatures cooling into the lower 30s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will be seasonably cool and sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-60s, making for a perfect day to be outdoors.

Nov. 15 7 day forecast (WBTV)

High temperatures warm into the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. A few rain showers are possible for late Thursday, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas, yet rain chances look minimal at this point.

Temperatures cool back to around 60 degrees for Friday, with more sunshine returning.

The weekend looks cool, with high temperatures in the 50s. Saturday looks dry, yet Sunday may feature a few rain showers.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant fall weather!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.