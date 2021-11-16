Midday Update: Temperatures are warming up ahead of next cold front

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our temperature rollercoaster continues from here as we track two cold fronts in the seven-day forecast.

Sunny and warm mid-week

Cold front arrives Thursday into Friday

Much cooler weekend ahead

A midweek warm-up will be followed by cooler weather for the end of the week. (Source: WBTV)

High pressure remains in control of our forecast and temperatures are warming up quickly. After bottoming out in the low 30s this morning, temperatures will recover to the upper 60s this afternoon and trend even warmer by Thursday and Friday.

Our next cold front moves in Thursday into Friday and will bring back those chilly conditions, and even the chance for a few showers. Unfortunately, rain totals look very unimpressive despite our persistent drought. Expect lows back in the 30s Friday through Sunday morning, with highs topping out in the mid-50s to near 60°. Another cold front approaches the region as we kick off the new work week but still doesn’t look to bring impactful rain totals to the region. Stay tuned for forecast updates and have a great week!

