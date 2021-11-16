Man described as ‘wanted fugitive’ captured in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man described as a “wanted fugitive” was apprehended by deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

According to the report, deputies with the Crime Reduction Unit, Special Investigations Unit, and patrol deputies, carried out an investigation into the whereabouts of Gerrell Laquan McCrae. McCrae was wanted on outstanding warrants that included: drug possession, trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, driving while license revoked, assault inflicting serious injury, larceny of a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed gun.

Investigators were also made aware that McCrae had “made threats against law enforcement and those he felt were responsible for him being charged.”

Deputies had information that McCrae could be found at a home in the 2500 block of Cannon Farm Road. While watching the location, deputies stopped a car that left the residence. Crystal Green was arrested in a traffic stop and charged with larceny. Green is McCrae’s girlfriend, according to the report.

Eventually, deputies set up a perimeter around the house and called for McCrae to come out peacefully. One person, now identified as Mark Glaspy, attempted to close the door as McCrae was being called out. Deputies used a stun gun on Glapsy and then took him into custody. McCrae came out of the house a shirt time later.

A search of the house turned up drug paraphernalia, including hypodermic needles. Investigators also reported “evidence of suspected narcotics being flushed down the commode.”

Glaspy was charged with one count of resist, obstruct, delay law enforcement. McCrae was charged on the outstanding warrants and given a bond of $881,000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.