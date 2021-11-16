Lawsuit challenges North Carolina rules on transgender ID

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A lawsuit filed on behalf of an adult and two minors in federal court says North Carolina’s requirement that transgender people undergo sex reassignment surgery is discriminatory, and not in line with a majority of states and medical organizations.

Three law firms joined to file the lawsuit in North Carolina’s Middle District Court on Tuesday.

Attorney Omar Gonzalez-Pagan says North Carolina statutes requiring people to have undergone sex reassignment surgery in order to correct a birth certificate is “antiquated.”

The lawsuit says 34 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico permit people to correct the sex designation on their birth certificate without the need for surgery.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.