Health leaders to give update on Mecklenburg County COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health leaders will give an update Tuesday on the latest COVID-19 numbers.

Recently, Mecklenburg County commissioners voted to change guidelines and lift the indoor mask requirement if the county’s percent positivity rate drops below 5% for seven straight days. That new mandate goes into effect on Nov. 17.

Data from the county suggests the positivity rate has been climbing the past week. For the indoor mask mandate to be lifted, numbers need to be below the blue line. Mecklenburg County has been going up the past few days.

In new data provided on Monday, Mecklenburg County presented a 7-day COVID-19 percent positivity rate list from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13.

7-Day COVID-19 Percent Positivity:

Nov. 7: 5.1%

Nov. 8: 5.2%

Nov. 9: 5.3%

Nov. 10: 5.2%

Nov. 11: 5.4%

Nov. 12: 5.7%

Nov. 13: 5.8%

The county says the most recent 7-day period is Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, 2021. The next COVID-19 percent positivity data release will be published on Nov. 16, 2021.

Many were hoping for a change as the county’s indoor mask mandate has been in place since late August. County leaders say they will continue to watch the numbers.

Again, the rate just needs to be below 5% for seven straight days. Before commissioners voted for that change, the county required the rate to be below 5% for 30 straight days before it could be lifted.

Tuesday’s meeting is going to start at 5 p.m. According to the agenda, an update on vaccinations in the county is also expected, including the pediatric vaccine rollout and some holiday guidance as well.

