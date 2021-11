GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Schools voted 7-2 Monday night to make face masks optional for students and staff.

The new guidance will be put in effect on Nov. 29, so masks will still be mandated for students and staff until then.

Burke County Schools voted 5-2 to lift its mask mandate as well.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.