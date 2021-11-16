First Alert: Chilly start, but plenty of sunshine in the Tuesday forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today. After a frosty cold start, we’ll rebound nicely this afternoon to the mid to upper 60s, a little above-average for mid-November.

Lots of sunshine in the forecast today

Unseasonably warm midweek temps

Thursday’s rain chance is very small

Clear to partly cloudy tonight. It won’t be quite as cold as recent nights; low temperatures will drop back to the 40s for most neighborhoods.

A warm mid-week is followed by a dip in temperatures for the end of the week. (Source: WBTV)

Unseasonably warm middle 70s are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday in advance of our next cold front. A very small shower risk enters the forecast picture late Thursday, but the chance stands at no more than about 20% Thursday evening.

We’ll rollercoaster back down behind Thursday night’s front, with lows in the 30s and highs in the chilly 50s Friday and over the weekend. Rain chances look to stay very low for now, though a small shower risk may unfold late in the weekend with a better chance perhaps arriving on Monday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

