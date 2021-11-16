Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to DWI, per report

DURHAM, N.C. (CBS) - Two Duke basketball players face charges related to a driving while impaired arrest Sunday, according to the News & Observer.

The grandson of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, Michael Savarino, was arrested on suspicion of DWI, according to court records obtained by the News & Observer.

Star Duke freshman Paolo Banchero has been charged with aiding and abetting DWI, a charge given to individuals in North Carolina who knowingly encourage, aid, advise or instigate another person to drive or attempt to drive while impaired.

Both players were arrested in Orange County and have court dates related to the case scheduled for next month.

“We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team,” the Duke athletic department said in a statement released to the News & Observer. “Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Savarino joined the program as a walk-on in 2019 and was given a scholarship in the offseason.

He played four minutes on Friday in Duke’s 82-56 win over Army in which he recorded one rebound.

Banchero, the preseason ACC Player of the Year, is averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils through three games. Their status moving forward is unclear.

Duke plays Tuesday at home against Gardner-Webb.

