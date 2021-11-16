NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to DWI, per report

Banchero, the potential No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, is facing charges of aiding and abetting DWI
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to...
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to DWI, per report(AP)
By Kyle Boone
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CBS) - Two Duke basketball players face charges related to a driving while impaired arrest Sunday, according to the News & Observer

The grandson of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, Michael Savarino, was arrested on suspicion of DWI, according to court records obtained by the News & Observer.

Star Duke freshman Paolo Banchero has been charged with aiding and abetting DWI, a charge given to individuals in North Carolina who knowingly encourage, aid, advise or instigate another person to drive or attempt to drive while impaired.

Both players were arrested in Orange County and have court dates related to the case scheduled for next month.

“We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team,” the Duke athletic department said in a statement released to the News & Observer. “Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Savarino joined the program as a walk-on in 2019 and was given a scholarship in the offseason.

He played four minutes on Friday in Duke’s 82-56 win over Army in which he recorded one rebound.

Banchero, the preseason ACC Player of the Year, is averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils through three games. Their status moving forward is unclear.

Duke plays Tuesday at home against Gardner-Webb.

Copyright 2021 CBS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County
Dozens of families lost their homes following a massive fire at a Pineville apartment complex...
Investigation continues after massive Pineville apartment fire destroys multiple units
Based on evidence and statements gathered throughout the investigation detectives obtained...
Man jailed under $1.3M bond on child rape, human trafficking charges in Iredell Co.
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.

Latest News

Gerrell McCrae, left, was wanted on a long list of charges. Mark Glasby and Crystal Green were...
Man described as ‘wanted fugitive’ captured in Rowan County
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
215 acres of unique forest and rare plant species are now permanently conserved by Three Rivers...
Three Rivers Land Trust announces the conservation of 215 acres adjacent to Morrow Mountain State Park
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after a Panthers touchdown against the...
Ticket prices jump after Cam Newton’s return