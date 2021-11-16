CLT offers ‘airport hacks’ to help relieve holiday travel stress

This article has 122 words with a read time of approximately 36 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the holiday season approaches, many could find themselves out at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

To make the holiday travel process as smooth as possible, airport officials have some helpful tips that could relieve some travel stress.

Last November, the airport debuted a new parking tool that lets customers book parking online at discounted rates before heading to the airport. That is available to use right now.

Passengers can also check wait times at CLT security checkpoints ahead of time using the airport’s website and app.

PreCheck Tip: Find TSA PreCheck lane hours and availability *before* you head to the airport. That way, you’ll be ready! Just visit https://t.co/3VYsB9LTpc and #TravelWithEase this season. pic.twitter.com/5Iqk5IkbmS — TSA (@TSA) November 8, 2021

Also, Uber rolled out a new feature last month that lets airport travelers book rides up to 30 days in advance and share flight information with drivers.

