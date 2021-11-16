NC DHHS Flu
CLT offers ‘airport hacks’ to help relieve holiday travel stress

To make the holiday travel process as smooth as possible, airport officials have some helpful tips that could relieve some travel stress.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the holiday season approaches, many could find themselves out at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Last November, the airport debuted a new parking tool that lets customers book parking online at discounted rates before heading to the airport. That is available to use right now.

Passengers can also check wait times at CLT security checkpoints ahead of time using the airport’s website and app.

Also, Uber rolled out a new feature last month that lets airport travelers book rides up to 30 days in advance and share flight information with drivers.

