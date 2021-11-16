Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ‘unclaimed funds’ end up in hands of Speedway Children’s Charities

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, and Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) are racing to provide much needed funding for Speedway Children’s Charites as we enter the holiday season. The venerable racing complex outside of Charlotte hosts some of NASCAR’s biggest races including the Coca-Cola 600 and the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

It is also home to Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) that provides funding for hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout the nation to help meet the direct needs of children. SCC’s Charlotte chapter gives to a wide range of charities reflective of the diverse needs of children across the region.

On Monday, State Treasurer Folwell joined Scott Cooper, senior vice president – communications for Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Lisa Starnes, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities, to present $5,398.83 that was held by the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Properties Division (UPD).

UPD identified money in the Unclaimed Property Fund that belonged to CMS. Recognizing that there are many children in need as the holidays approach, CMS chose to accept the money and pass it on to Speedway Children’s Charities.

There is more than $900 million in UPD safekeeping awaiting return to its rightful owners. For the fiscal year to date, UPD has paid 44,616 claims totaling $31.2 million from NCCash. Part of that total has been distributed through the new NCCash Match program, a no-hassle, expedited system that eliminated paperwork processing.

Members of the public can click on NCCash.com and enter their names, the names of family members or friends to learn if they are among the more than 12 million holders of unclaimed bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned and are stored in the UPD vaults.

