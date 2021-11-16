Big Steps for Small Heroes: 24,000 Mile Challenge registration now open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Grab a cape and sign up to take “Big Steps for Small Heroes” for Charlotte’s pediatric cancer community. Registration is now open for 24 Foundation’s Second Annual 24,000 Mile Challenge, presented by TowneBank, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

“We encourage people to enjoy a day of fitness while carrying the torch for our cancer community,” said Katy Ryan, executive director of 24 Foundation. “This event will be a great activity for the entire family and will make an immediate impact on the lives of children affected by cancer.”

Participants will collectively complete 24,000 miles of fitness throughout the Queen City and from wherever they are to support the local pediatric cancer community. They will be able to log miles from fitness activities – such as running or walking – or taking steps while shopping or doing errands. Individuals and teams can select one of 24 Foundation’s primary routes – Freedom Park and Little Sugar Creek Greenway – suggested routes or map out their own. There will also be opportunities to double mileage by visiting “double-dip” locations throughout Charlotte.

In keeping with the “Big Steps for Small Heroes” theme, participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero or don a cape.

Added Ryan, “Dressing up will be a fun and creative way to channel our inner superhero to honor and support our pediatric cancer community while raising funds and awareness to help fight their nemesis – cancer.”

Registration is $35 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under and includes a drawstring bag, water bottle, Heroes decal, and other swag. Participants of all ages can sign up as an individual or create a team. Fundraising is encouraged, but not required. All proceeds from fundraising and a portion of proceeds from event T-shirts ($30 donation per long-sleeved shirt) will benefit 24 Foundation’s pediatric cancer partners including Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, Pinky Swear Foundation, and Claire’s Army.

Those who raise a minimum of $150 will receive a special incentive prize.

In addition to TowneBank, Charlotte Running Co. is an event sponsor and partner. Participants who bring their event bib to any Charlotte Running Co. location Feb. 5-6, 2022 will receive a 10% discount. For more information and to sign up, visit 24foundation.org.

