NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Big Steps for Small Heroes: 24,000 Mile Challenge registration now open

Superhero fitness challenge to support Charlotte’s pediatric cancer community
REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR 24 FOUNDATION’S 24,000 MILE CHALLENGE
REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR 24 FOUNDATION’S 24,000 MILE CHALLENGE(Caroline Arey, 24 Foundation)
By WBTV Web Staff and 24 Foundation
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Grab a cape and sign up to take “Big Steps for Small Heroes” for Charlotte’s pediatric cancer community. Registration is now open for 24 Foundation’s Second Annual 24,000 Mile Challenge, presented by TowneBank, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

“We encourage people to enjoy a day of fitness while carrying the torch for our cancer community,” said Katy Ryan, executive director of 24 Foundation. “This event will be a great activity for the entire family and will make an immediate impact on the lives of children affected by cancer.”

Participants will collectively complete 24,000 miles of fitness throughout the Queen City and from wherever they are to support the local pediatric cancer community. They will be able to log miles from fitness activities – such as running or walking – or taking steps while shopping or doing errands. Individuals and teams can select one of 24 Foundation’s primary routes – Freedom Park and Little Sugar Creek Greenway – suggested routes or map out their own. There will also be opportunities to double mileage by visiting “double-dip” locations throughout Charlotte.

Watch Live: WBTV News Now

In keeping with the “Big Steps for Small Heroes” theme, participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero or don a cape.

Added Ryan, “Dressing up will be a fun and creative way to channel our inner superhero to honor and support our pediatric cancer community while raising funds and awareness to help fight their nemesis – cancer.”

Registration is $35 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under and includes a drawstring bag, water bottle, Heroes decal, and other swag. Participants of all ages can sign up as an individual or create a team. Fundraising is encouraged, but not required. All proceeds from fundraising and a portion of proceeds from event T-shirts ($30 donation per long-sleeved shirt) will benefit 24 Foundation’s pediatric cancer partners including Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, Pinky Swear Foundation, and Claire’s Army.

Those who raise a minimum of $150 will receive a special incentive prize.

In addition to TowneBank, Charlotte Running Co. is an event sponsor and partner. Participants who bring their event bib to any Charlotte Running Co. location Feb. 5-6, 2022 will receive a 10% discount. For more information and to sign up, visit 24foundation.org.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County
Dozens of families lost their homes following a massive fire at a Pineville apartment complex...
Investigation continues after massive Pineville apartment fire destroys multiple units
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.
Based on evidence and statements gathered throughout the investigation detectives obtained...
Man jailed under $1.3M bond on child rape, human trafficking charges in Iredell Co.

Latest News

Families looking to visit Santa Claus at Bass Pro Shops at Concord Mills this holiday season...
No sanitation shield for Santa at Concord Mills Bass Pro Shops this year
Fifth Third Bank announced it will invest up to $20 million into Historic West End. The money...
Fifth Third Bank invests up to $20 million into Historic West End
Investing in Historic West End
Investing in Historic West End
Food pantries are in need of donations to combat rising food costs.
‘Hunger doesn’t take a vacation’: Nonprofits in need of food donations amid supply chain issues, inflation affecting popular items