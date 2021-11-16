9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are reporting that a 9-year-old girl called 911 on Tuesday to say that she had been left at home with her mother’s boyfriend. When police arrived, they say the man was impaired.

Police got the call early on Tuesday morning. They say when they arrived at the house on West Bank Street the child was there along with the mother’s boyfriend. In the report the boyfriend is described as being “highly intoxicated.”

The mother arrived while police were still there. Officers noted that Stephanie Wall, 40, was also impaired. Wall yelled and screamed at the boyfriend, according to the police report.

Wall was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

