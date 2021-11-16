NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend

Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are reporting that a 9-year-old girl called 911 on Tuesday to say that she had been left at home with her mother’s boyfriend. When police arrived, they say the man was impaired.

Police got the call early on Tuesday morning. They say when they arrived at the house on West Bank Street the child was there along with the mother’s boyfriend. In the report the boyfriend is described as being “highly intoxicated.”

The mother arrived while police were still there. Officers noted that Stephanie Wall, 40, was also impaired. Wall yelled and screamed at the boyfriend, according to the police report.

Wall was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County
Dozens of families lost their homes following a massive fire at a Pineville apartment complex...
Investigation continues after massive Pineville apartment fire destroys multiple units
Based on evidence and statements gathered throughout the investigation detectives obtained...
Man jailed under $1.3M bond on child rape, human trafficking charges in Iredell Co.
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.

Latest News

Gerrell McCrae, left, was wanted on a long list of charges. Mark Glasby and Crystal Green were...
Man described as ‘wanted fugitive’ captured in Rowan County
215 acres of unique forest and rare plant species are now permanently conserved by Three Rivers...
Three Rivers Land Trust announces the conservation of 215 acres adjacent to Morrow Mountain State Park
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after a Panthers touchdown against the...
Ticket prices jump after Cam Newton’s return
Mecklenburg County's indoor mask mandate began on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Health leaders to give update on Mecklenburg County COVID-19 cases