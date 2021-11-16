30-story tower coming to Charlotte skyline, replacing the old home of Price’s Chicken

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - A Charlotte-based developer detailed plans Tuesday for the tallest tower yet planned in one of the city’s fastest-growing areas. A 30-story, 291-unit luxury apartment tower will be built on the southwest corner of Camden Road and West Park Avenue, according to Catalyst Capital Partners.

It’s the site of the former iconic walk-up Southern fried chicken joint Price’s Chicken Coop, a nearly 60-year-old restaurant that closed in June. The apartment project is a joint venture for Catalyst and real estate development firm Stiles, based in Florida with an office in Charlotte. The cost of the project was not disclosed.

South End is seeing a rise in towers adding to Charlotte’s skyline. More than 2,000 employees will work at Mooresville-based Lowe’s 23-story tech hub when it’s completed in the new year. It was the tallest tower in South End until now. The building faces Camden, Worthington and Hawkins streets.

The Catalyst-Stiles tower, which does not yet have a name, is at 1600 and 1614 Camden Road on the Light Rail’s Blue Line between East/West Station and Bland Street Station, with access to uptown, the airport and walkable amenities including retail and restaurants.

The ground floor will have 9,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The apartment price range was not available Tuesday. Construction will begin in third quarter next year, and is expected to be completed in late 2024. Catalyst Capital Partners, a Charlotte-based real estate development, and Stiles, based in Florida with an office in Charlotte, will build a 30-story, 291 unit luxury apartment tower at the southwest corner of Camden Road and West Park Avenue.

Catalyst, with 35 employees in Charlotte, will move into the 10,000-square-foot office space at the new tower. The company has over 2,400 residential units apartments, build-to-rent and mixed-use developments in Charlotte, Durham, Chapel Hill, Asheville, and Nashville, Tennessee.

This will be Stiles’ third apartments in North Carolina and its first in Charlotte, company president Jeff McDonough said in a statement. Stiles has more than 48 million square feet of office, residential, industrial, retail and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast.

Stiles has two other Charlotte projects underway: Greenly Pointe, a 15-acre mixed-use development at the entrance of University Research Park off West Mallard Creek Church Road in Charlotte and the 110 East development, a 23-story office tower adjacent to the East/West Station light rail stop. Stiles recently completed multifamily projects including the 186-unit Carolinian on Glenwood in Raleigh. Nashville-based Hastings Architecture is the architect and LandDesign is the civil engineer and landscape architect.

OTHER RECENT SOUTH END DEVELOPMENTS

The Catalyst-Stiles tower and Lowe’s Design Center Tower join several other recent tower openings planned in South End. Just last week, Chicago developer Riverside Investment and Development said it will invest $750 million in three buildings with a mix of commercial and residential uses at the intersection of East Morehead Street, Morehead Square Drive, South Tryon Street and East Carson Boulevard.

The site is home to Midnight Diner and Uptown Cabaret. Vantage South End is a two 11-story tower development in the South Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard area. Financial technology firm LendingTree moved its headquarters in over the summer, occupying 175,000 square feet on part of the sixth floor and all of the seventh through 11th floors in the west tower. The east tower is still under construction. The Square is a 10-story mixed-use development at South Tryon Street and West Boulevard. The 132-unit apartment building has 143,000 square feet of office space.

