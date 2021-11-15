NC DHHS Flu
Woman charged for carrying handgun onto school property

Incident occurred on November 5 at Shive Elementary School
According to the report, the woman told a deputy that she "forgot" that she was wearing her...
According to the report, the woman told a deputy that she "forgot" that she was wearing her handgun.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother in Rowan County was charged on a criminal summons after she allegedly carried a handgun onto school property.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Jennifer Phillips went to Shive Elementary School on November 5 to pick up her daughter. A maintenance worker noticed that Phillips was wearing a handgun. The worker told Phillips that she could not take the gun onto school property.

Phillips “disregarded” the worker, according to the report. Minutes later the daughter came out of the school and the two left.

On November 12 a deputy with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office told Phillips that having the gun on school property was against the law. Phillips told the deputy that she had forgotten that she was wearing the gun.

Phillips faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing a weapon on school grounds.

