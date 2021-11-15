Sunny and cool start to the week, yet milder by midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the NC mountains and foothills tonight through Monday morning, with westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph. Tonight will be cold, with snow flurries possible in the mountains. Sunny and cool temperatures continue for Monday.

Wind Advisory until 9 AM Monday for the NC mountains.

Sunny and upper 50s for Monday afternoon.

Lower 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible in the NC mountains tonight, with snow flurries in the higher elevations. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the 30s for the piedmont, and 20s in the mountains.

Plenty of sunshine returns for Monday, yet you will probably want a jacket again, as afternoon high temperatures only warm into the upper 50s around Charlotte, with highs around 40 degrees in the mountains.

Wind Advisory tonight (WBTV)

Tuesday will be seasonably cool, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s.

High temperatures get back into the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. A few rain showers are possible for late Thursday, yet rain chances look minimal at this point.

Temperatures cool back into the lower 60s for Friday, with more sunshine returning.

Next weekend looks cool, with high temperatures in the 50s. Saturday looks dry, yet Sunday may feature a few rain showers.

