Shooting hoops with a mission: ‘Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament’ held in Charlotte

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last month, WBTV reported on an uptick in crime in Charlotte.

As of Oct. 22, police were investigating 13 homicides so far that month, compared to a total of seven homicides total in September.

Sunday, through basketball, people in Charlotte had a conversation about violence prevention. Even a former NBA player was there.

“The more of us that connect to each other, the more impact we have with the kids so that’s what it’s about,” said former NBA star and Charlotte native Anthony Morrow.

Morrow and Heal Charlotte teamed up to host the “Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament” in Charlotte.

“If you all get to talking, you get to understand each other and it won’t lead to violence or fighting or whatever it is,” Morrow said.

Sunday’s event featured 3-on-3 tournaments with $1,000 given to first place winners, who then chose a nonprofit to give it to.

But it wasn’t just the action on the court that had an impact. There were testimonials and motivational speeches about violence prevention.

“Everybody is out here contributing, doing what they need to do to just play their little part,” said Greg Jackson, founder of Heal Charlotte. “You know, our motto at Heal Charlotte is if everybody does a little bit, nobody does a lot.”

It’s the first time they’ve had a basketball tournament like this.

“With a large amount of homicides happening with young people that are 16 to 24, especially from the black community, it was just a no-brainer to do together,” said Jackson.

“You have to be vulnerable and let them know what you’ve been through and I think that’s the most impactful thing,” Morrow said.

WBTV is told this event was just a trial, and they will definitely be having it again in the summer.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

