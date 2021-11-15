NC DHHS Flu
‘Sesame Street’ debuts Asian American muppet

Ernie, a muppet from the popular children's series "Sesame Street," appears with new character...
Ernie, a muppet from the popular children's series "Sesame Street," appears with new character Ji-Young, the first Asian American muppet, on the set of the long-running children's program in New York on Nov. 1, 2021. Ji-Young is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)(Noreen Nasir | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” canon. She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding.

The children’s TV program, which first aired 52 years ago this month, gave The Associated Press a first look at its adorable new occupant. Ji-Young will formally be introduced in “See Us Coming Together:

A Sesame Street Special.” Simu Liu and Naomi Osaka are among the celebrities appearing in the TV special, which will drop Thanksgiving Day. Ji-Young’s existence is the culmination of discussions after the rise in anti-Asian hate last year.

