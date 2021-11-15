NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury Police partnering with Gerry Wood Auto Group in Christmas bike giveaway

This program provides bicycles for less fortunate children in the City of Salisbury.
This program provides bicycles for less fortunate children in the City of Salisbury.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) is partnering with Gerry Wood Auto Dealership for the 20th Annual Christmas Bicycle Program. This program provides bicycles for less fortunate children in the City of Salisbury.

“SPD is grateful to Gerry Wood Auto Group for once again making this event possible from a financial standpoint,” said Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “This program is something that our officers and staff look forward to every year, as it gives us the opportunity to interact with our youth in a positive, uplifting manner and see the happiness these bikes bring children in our community.

Once again this year, bicycles and helmets will be distributed just before Christmas. Those children residing in the home where a bike is delivered, but who are too young to receive a bicycle, will receive a Teddy Bear instead. The Teddy Bears are also being made possible thanks to the car dealership.

Applications for the bicycle giveaway can be completed here: https://form.jotform.com/213076274401953. To be eligible to receive a bicycle, the child must reside in the City of Salisbury, be between the ages of 5-14, and be present at the residence on the delivery day. This application must be completed in full.

The number of bicycles to be given out is limited and preference will be given to children of families who are in the most need of assistance. All applications must be completed by Friday, November 26, 2021.

