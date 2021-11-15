NC DHHS Flu
Rowan commissioners to hold public hearing on proposed solar farm

Hearing is part of regular meeting set for Monday night
Many in the community are opposed to the rezoning request that could clear the way for a...
Many in the community are opposed to the rezoning request that could clear the way for a massive solar farm in Gold Hill.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of debate in the community and a denial by the Rowan County Planning Board, there will be a public hearing on Monday that could decide the fate of a proposed solar farm in Gold Hill.

Birdseye Renewable Energy of Charlotte submitted a proposal to develop a 69-megawatt utility scale solar energy facility on a 574-acre piece of land near Old Beatty Ford Road and U.S. 52. There has been strong opposition from many in the community about the proposal.

Residents were concerned about the potential impact on property values, wildlife and the natural habitat of the area, tourism, and aviation safety since the solar farm would be near the Gold Hill Air Park.

In September the Planning Board voted 5-2 to deny the rezoning request. Rowan County Commissioners do not have to follow the Planning Board recommendation.

Commissioners will take up the issue with a public hearing on Monday night. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at the J. Newton Cohen meeting room in the Rowan County Administration building on W. Innes St.

The meeting can be joined virtually at bit.ly/rowanboc1115 using password 111521 or by phone by dialing 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299 or 213-338-8477.

