N.C. lawmakers set to vote on budget to give 5% pay raises to state workers in hopes of Gov. Cooper signing it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s extended budget negotiations are coming to a head this week with the Republican-controlled House and Senate voting on a budget that would give pay raises to many state workers, as Governor Roy Cooper decides on whether to sign it.

In a press release, President Pro Tempore Senator Phil Berger says it is expected the North Carolina legislature will vote on the budget this week.

“We have made significant progress over nearly two months of good-faith negotiations with the Governor, and I’m optimistic that the budget will have a strong bipartisan vote and that Gov. Cooper will sign it into law,” Sen. Berger said.

North Carolina hasn’t passed a new budget in years and is the last state in the country to adopt a budget. During the last two-year legislative session, Republicans and Democrats were never able to reach an agreement.

Highlights of this proposed budget include:

The budget would total $25.9 billion for 2021-22 and $27 billion for 2022-23.

A 5 percent pay raise for most state employees and an average 5 percent pay raise for teachers over the biennium.

Increasing the minimum wage for all non-certified personnel and community college staff to $15 per hour beginning in 2022.

A $2,800 bonus to most teachers using federal funds.

Provides a 5 percent supplement for state retirees over the biennium.

Bonuses for all state employees using federal funds: $1,500 for state employees who make less than $75,000, and $1,000 for state employees who make more than $75,000. Law enforcement, correctional officers and staff, and 24-hour residential or treatment facility employees receive $1,500.

$100 million in recurring funds for a new state-funded teacher salary supplement focused on low-wealth counties to help them compete with big, wealthy counties when recruiting teachers. (This supplement is not reflected in the average salary raise figure.)

$1 billion for broadband expansion.

Increases zero-tax bracket to $25,500.

Cuts the personal income tax rate from 5.25% to 3.99% by 2027, starting with 4.99% in 2022.

Increases child tax deduction by $500 per child.

Eliminates state income tax on military pensions.

Additional $1.5 billion above the base budget over the biennium in recurring funds for K-12 education.

The rainy day fund would be increased to $4.25 billion.

$6 billion in cash to the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund over the biennium to fund infrastructure projects and pay down debt.

Annual cash contributions to capital and infrastructure projects and debt service totaling $16.1 billion over 10 years.

$84 million to Elizabeth City State University for a residence hall, sky bridge, dining facility, and flight school.

$528 million transfer over the biennium from the N.C. Education Lottery to the Needs-Based Public School Capital Building Fund, $200 million to the Public School Capital Fund, and $80 million into a newly created repair and renovations fund. Over the course of the next 7 years, a projected $2.6 billion will be spent on school capital.

Adds Fayetteville State University to the N.C. Promise program, which guarantees $500 in-state tuition per semester at participating schools.

Appropriates remaining 2020 HAVA funds to enhance technology and improve cybersecurity.

Revises Emergency Management Act to require a vote of the Council of State to extend a statewide emergency beyond 30 days (effective Jan. 1, 2023).

Prohibits collusive settlements by the Attorney General.

Provides $283 million to support deepening and expanding the Wilmington Harbor.

Gov. Roy Cooper has suggested he could sign it into law, even though he wouldn’t get everything he wants.

He said he’ll sign or veto the measure based on what is best for the people of North Carolina.

