Midday Update: Rollercoaster temperatures continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a chilly start to the work and school week, but big temperature swings are on the way.

Chilly, breezy start to the week

Brief warm-up arrives mid-week

Cold front to bring scattered showers, cooler temperatures late in the week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

High pressure is back in control and will keep us dry and sunny for most of the workweek. Despite all of today’s sunshine, however, highs will still only reach the mid to upper 50s for the Charlotte Metro region, only about 40° up toward Boone. We’ll wake up to near-freezing temperatures tomorrow morning before a gradual warm-up takes us into mid-week.

By Wednesday and Thursday, morning lows will start off in the mid to upper 40s, and afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s.

Eventually, our next cold front will arrive, and a big temperatures swing will follow. Scattered showers will also move overhead Thursday night through early Friday morning. Rain totals look minimal, unfortunately not helping our current drought situation.

Rain that's in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning looks minimal. (Source: WBTV)

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will be starting in the low 30s and reaching only the mid to upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Although a stray shower chance is in the forecast for Sunday evening (mainly for the mountains/foothills), better rain chances won’t arrive until the start of next week. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.