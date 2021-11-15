Mecklenburg County’s percent-positive rate for COVID-19 still above 5%, data indicates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – According to Mecklenburg County Public Health, the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate is still above 5%.

In new data provided on Monday, Mecklenburg County presented a 7-day COVID-19 percent positivity rate list from Nov. 7-13.

7-Day COVID-19 Percent Positivity:

Nov. 7: 5.1%

Nov. 8: 5.2%

Nov. 9: 5.3%

Nov. 10: 5.2%

Nov. 11: 5.4%

Nov. 12: 5.7%

Nov. 13: 5.8%

The county says the most recent 7-day period is Nov. 7-13, 2021. The next COVID-19 percent positivity data release will be published on Nov. 16, 2021.

Recently, Mecklenburg County commissioners voted to change guidelines and lift the mask requirement if the county’s percent positivity rate drops below 5% for seven straight days. That new mandate goes into effect on Nov. 17.

“On the day that the rule becomes effective, we can look back over the past seven days and if over the past seven days we have had a positivity rate of less than five percent, then the mask mandate goes away on that date,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told WBTV. “If we look back and we’ve had a percent positivity rate of less than five percent for four days then we have three more days that we have to do.”

Previous rules required the rate to be below 5% for 30 straight days before it could be lifted. The county’s indoor mask mandate has been in place since late August.

The 7-day positivity rate is calculated by Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) each day Monday-Friday based on data reported to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) at noon on the prior day.

These data include only electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Delays in ELR may affect daily testing counts; therefore, to ensure the most complete capture of reported tests, MCPH further delays the 7-day period reported in the graph above by an additional day.

