Man jailed under $1.3M bond on child rape, human trafficking charges in Iredell Co.

Based on evidence and statements gathered throughout the investigation detectives obtained warrants on William Byard for two counts of human trafficking, felony statutory rape of a minor 15 years old or less, and felony kidnapping.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in jail under a $1.3 million bond on charges including child rape, kidnapping and human trafficking in Iredell County.

On Sept. 12, 2021, a report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office about two females reportedly being sexually assaulted by 30-year-old William Joshua Byard. The case was assigned to the Special Victim’s Unit.

Deputies say one of the victims is a minor and told law enforcement she was sexually assaulted, identifying William Byard as the suspect. Deputies say the second victim also reported having been sexually assaulted by Byard.

Based on evidence and statements gathered throughout the investigation detectives obtained warrants on Byard for two counts of human trafficking, felony statutory rape of a minor 15 years old or less, and felony kidnapping.

During the investigation, detectives also reportedly discovered that Byard had violated a domestic violence protection order during the act of committing the following offenses.

Due to Byard reportedly violating the domestic violence protection order and having already been convicted for violating the protection order in the past, detectives obtained another charge on Byard for felony stalking.

Byard was served these warrants on Nov. 10, 2021 at the Iredell County Detention Center where he was already being held on unrelated charges.

Byard was taken before Magistrate H. Callejas where he was given a $1 million secured bond.

While investigating this case, detectives reportedly discovered new evidence of a crime against Byard that was first reported on Oct. 31, 2019. Detectives reportedly found that the case from 2019 was closed due to the victim not being prepared to speak about the allegations made against Byard.

Detectives reportedly found the victim of the previous case who was now an adult and was able to conduct an interview at this time. Deputies say evidence was discovered that corroborated details provided by the victim in this interview.

Based on the evidence obtained throughout this investigation, detectives obtained six felony charges on Byard for felony sexual activity by a substitute parent.

On Nov. 13, 2021 Byard was taken before Magistrate Thompson at the Iredell County Detention Center where he received an additional $300,000 secured bond bringing his new bond to $1.3 million secured on the following offenses: felony human trafficking (two counts), felony statutory rape of a minor 15 years old or less, felony kidnapping and felony stalking, and felony sexual activity by a substitute parent (six counts).

