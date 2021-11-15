Investigation underway after woman found dead in Beech Mountain

This article has 115 words with a read time of approximately 34 seconds.

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Beech Mountain, authorities said.

According to the Beech Mountain Police Department, 911 received a call around 3:35 p.m. on Nov. 12 about an unresponsive woman at Upper Holiday Lane.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman between 40 and 45 years old lying on the floor and not breathing.

The woman, identified as Betsy Dellinger, was deceased and taken to Cannon Memorial Hospital, according to Beech Mountain police.

Authorities said the cause of death, “appears to be by non-accidental means and the matter is under investigation.”

No other information was immediately available.

