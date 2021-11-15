NC DHHS Flu
Investigation continues after massive Pineville apartment fire destroys multiple units

Crews were called to the fire on Plum Creek Lane very close to Atrium Health Pineville and Interstate 485 around midnight.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than a dozen peoples’ homes were destroyed following a massive apartment fire in Pineville.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the large fire early Monday morning that impacted 16 units.

Crews were called to the fire at The Park at Catarina on Plum Creek Lane very close to Atrium Health Pineville and Interstate 485 around midnight. The fire was under control as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities got the call about flames coming out of the roof around midnight. Several different units with the Charlotte Fire Department responded.

“It was the smell of smoke and knocks from concerned neighbors that alerted us to this fire,” resident Ashawnda Martin said.

According to Medic, there were no transports from the fire. First responders said they pulled everyone out of the impacted building.

“We’re prideful of the job that our people did because … you know midnight the fire was well ahead of us. We were able to extinguish the fire with no injury to any civilians, no injuries to any firefighters,” Pineville Fire Chief Michael Gerin said.

WBTV continues to check the status of the people who were affected. The American Red Cross and CATS were on scene to assist.

Crews said several were treated for smoke inhalation as well.

