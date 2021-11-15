NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Girl, 11, survives Mich. plane crash that killed 4 others

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - The victims of a deadly plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island include a real estate agent and a couple who were planning to open a winery and vineyard there.

The plane crashed Saturday afternoon west of Mackinaw City, killing four of five people on board.

Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island and Mike Perdue, a Gaylord real estate agent. He says Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter was injured in the crash.

Leese and Kendall had moved to Beaver Island to open a winery.

Authorities haven’t identified the pilot, who was also killed.

The plane that crashed was a Britten-Norman BN-2A, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. That type of plane is used to ferry people between the island and Charlevoix in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Elijah Boyd
Kannapolis teen arrested for assaulting female employees at two different dollar stores
Police investigate homicide in north Charlotte
Man arrested after person dies from shooting at gas station in north Charlotte
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after a Panthers touchdown against the...
Cam Newton scores 2 touchdowns in return, Panthers dominate Cardinals on road
An arrest was made after a shooting last night in west Charlotte left one person seriously...
Arrest made in south Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Crews were called to a massive apartment fire in Pineville that broke out around midnight.
Apartment fire in Pineville destroys multiple units, displaces residents
The victims of a deadly plane crash include a real estate agent and a couple who were planning...
4 killed in small plane crash on Michigan island
Apartment fire in Pineville destroys multiple units, displaces residents
Apartment fire in Pineville destroys multiple units, displaces residents
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio