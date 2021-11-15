First Alert: Chilly start to the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, along with a chilly breeze and afternoon readings only getting back to the upper 50s, a little below-average for mid-November.

Chilly sunshine back today

Nice midweek warm-up

One late-week rain chance

Clear and cold again tonight; low temperatures will drop back to near or slightly below 32° for most neighborhoods.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s for the area. (Source: WBTV)

Tuesday will bring more sunshine with a nice temperature turn-around. After the cold start, highs will rebound to the milder middle 60s.

Unseasonably warm middle 70s are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday in advance of our next cold front. A small risk enters the forecast picture late Thursday, but the chance stands at no more than about 30% Thursday evening.

We’ll roller-coaster back down behind Thursday night’s front, with lows in the 30s and highs in the chilly 50s Friday and over the weekend. Rain chances look to stay very low for now, though a small shower risk may unfold late in the weekend.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.