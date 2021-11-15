NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Chilly start to the workweek

Clear and cold again tonight; low temperatures will drop back to near or slightly below 32° for most neighborhoods.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, along with a chilly breeze and afternoon readings only getting back to the upper 50s, a little below-average for mid-November.

  • Chilly sunshine back today
  • Nice midweek warm-up
  • One late-week rain chance

Clear and cold again tonight; low temperatures will drop back to near or slightly below 32° for most neighborhoods.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s for the area.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s for the area.(Source: WBTV)

Tuesday will bring more sunshine with a nice temperature turn-around. After the cold start, highs will rebound to the milder middle 60s.

Unseasonably warm middle 70s are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday in advance of our next cold front. A small risk enters the forecast picture late Thursday, but the chance stands at no more than about 30% Thursday evening.

We’ll roller-coaster back down behind Thursday night’s front, with lows in the 30s and highs in the chilly 50s Friday and over the weekend. Rain chances look to stay very low for now, though a small shower risk may unfold late in the weekend.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Elijah Boyd
Kannapolis teen arrested for assaulting female employees at two different dollar stores
Police investigate homicide in north Charlotte
Man arrested after person dies from shooting at gas station in north Charlotte
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after a Panthers touchdown against the...
Cam Newton scores 2 touchdowns in return, Panthers dominate Cardinals on road
An arrest was made after a shooting last night in west Charlotte left one person seriously...
Arrest made in south Charlotte shooting

Latest News

First Alert: Starting out cool, but temperatures heading back up
First Alert: Monday brings sunshine, cool temperatures
Sunny and cool start to the week, yet milder by midweek
Sunny and cool start to the week, yet milder by midweek
7 Day Forecast
Sunny and cool start to the week, yet milder by midweek
Today's forecast
Chilly start... cool end to the day