Coroner identifies woman killed after being struck on I-77 in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian who died after being struck on Interstate 77 in York County last week has been identified.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 just north of Fort Mill on I-77.

Troopers say a person walking along the roadway was hit by an SUV. That person was then hit by another SUV.

The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Larkyn Robinson, of Marshville, N.C.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The SCHP and the York County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

