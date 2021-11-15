NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Coroner identifies woman killed after being struck on I-77 in York County

Troopers say a person walking along the roadway was hit by an SUV. That person was then hit by another SUV.
A pedestrian killed last week on Interstate 77 in York County has been identified.
A pedestrian killed last week on Interstate 77 in York County has been identified.(WILX)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 120 words with a read time of approximately 36 seconds.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian who died after being struck on Interstate 77 in York County last week has been identified.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 just north of Fort Mill on I-77.

Related: Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-77 in York County

WATCH LIVE: WBTV News Now

Troopers say a person walking along the roadway was hit by an SUV. That person was then hit by another SUV.

The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Larkyn Robinson, of Marshville, N.C.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The SCHP and the York County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Boyd
Kannapolis teen arrested for assaulting female employees at two different dollar stores
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after a Panthers touchdown against the...
Cam Newton scores 2 touchdowns in return, Panthers dominate Cardinals on road
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Police investigate homicide in north Charlotte
Man arrested after person dies from shooting at gas station in north Charlotte
An arrest was made after a shooting last night in west Charlotte left one person seriously...
Arrest made in south Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Gas prices in Charlotte dropped slightly over the last seven days, according to GasBuddy.
Charlotte gas prices dip slightly, national average sees first decline in months
A deer knocked out two windows of a Union County school bus Friday morning.
Deer hits Union County school bus, students injured, officials say
A car overturned in front of a home Friday on Bradford Drive in northwest Charlotte.
One injured after car overturns in front of home in northwest Charlotte
Pedestrian killed after being struck on I-77 in York County