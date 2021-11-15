NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police

DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New Orleans.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police say detectives have charged musician DaniLeigh with two counts of simple assault after Charlotte music star DaBaby called the police during an early morning situation Monday.

On Sunday, around 11:59 p.m., officers responded to East Stonewall Street in reference to a domestic assault call for service. 

Upon CMPD arrival, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, told police that he had been assaulted by his girlfriend DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Curiel. 

Based on the information available, police say they told DaBaby to contact the Magistrate’s Office to pursue charges against DaniLeigh.

On Monday around 9:35 a.m., CMPD officers responded to a disturbance between DaBaby and DaniLeigh at the same location. 

When police arrived, police say DaBaby told officers that DaniLeigh had assaulted him. 

As a result of the investigation, police say DaniLeigh was served with a criminal summons for simple assault.

CMPD officers also obtained additional information that led them to charge DaniLeigh with a second count of simple assault from the incident on Sunday.

According to a report from TheJasmineBrand, DaBaby and DaniLeigh have a young daughter together.

Both DaBaby and DaniLeigh have been active throughout the day on social media, releasing their own statements about what happened with the police situation on East Stonewall Street.

“I would like to swiftly remove myself from any of the hostile behavior put on display moments ago. This here thing has gone far enough for shawty to crash out on her own and it saddens me because I still got a queen to raise,” part of DaBaby’s statement read.

There were also videos that have circulated online of DaBaby behind a camera saying he is recording for his safety while DaniLeigh holds a baby. DaniLeigh claimed that DaBaby asked her to leave the home they were at.

“Hey guys since Baby wanna put up a “statement” with his cap (expletive) I’ll put mine up...so we been living with each other for the past three months since our baby been born...doing us...and tonight he wanna come in the room talking bout “I need to go” don’t matter where I go...mind u..I have a new born child,” part of DaniLeigh’s statement read.

The two have often been seen together, with DaniLeigh appearing in DaBaby’s music video for “Masterpiece” released in early 2021.

CMPD did not provide any other information about the situation.

