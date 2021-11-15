Charlotte gas prices dip slightly, national average sees first decline in months

This article has 345 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 43 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte saw a slight decrease over the past seven days as the national average saw its first weekly decline in months.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Charlotte fell 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.17 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

That’s slightly above the previous eight-year high of $3.16 a gallon from Nov. 15, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 9.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.20 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $2.87 per gallon as of Nov. 15, while the most expensive is $3.61 a gallon, a difference of 74 cents.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.20, down 2.3 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 a gallon Monday, fuel analysts said. The national average is up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.28 a gallon higher than a year ago.

“As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months. As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While it’s not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday. However, the damage may already be done. According to GasBuddy’s Thanksgiving Travel Survey, being released tomorrow, a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans.”

