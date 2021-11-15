NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Catawba College announces Winter Sports COVID guidelines

Both men’s and women’s basketball tips off their season on November 20th against Tusculum with...
Both men’s and women’s basketball tips off their season on November 20th against Tusculum with the women starting at 2 p.m. and the men at 4:30 p.m.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - As the start of college winter sports seasons approach, Catawba College has released its COVID guidelines for attendees at all events.

As in the fall, masks will be required at all events held in any indoor venue. This is a continuation of what the college announced for its fall sports.

“The health and safety of everyone at our athletic facilities continues to be of the highest priority,” stated Interim Director of Athletics Craig Turnbull.

Full attendance will be allowed at all indoor athletic venues including the Julius W. Abernathy Physical Education Center and the Johnson Pool.

Both men’s and women’s basketball tips off their season on November 20th against Tusculum with the women starting at 2 p.m. and the men at 4:30 p.m. Men’s and Women’s swimming began their season on October 23.

Single game tickets for basketball may be purchased at the gate on the day of the event or by calling Pam Barber in the Athletic Department at 704.637.4474 in advance. A single game general admission basketball ticket is $10. Students (age 6 – 17) tickets are $3, children under 5 are free. Catawba College students, staff, and faculty also are admitted free of charge with a valid Catawba College identification card. Catawba Chief Club member are free with identification.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Elijah Boyd
Kannapolis teen arrested for assaulting female employees at two different dollar stores
Police investigate homicide in north Charlotte
Man arrested after person dies from shooting at gas station in north Charlotte
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after a Panthers touchdown against the...
Cam Newton scores 2 touchdowns in return, Panthers dominate Cardinals on road
An arrest was made after a shooting last night in west Charlotte left one person seriously...
Arrest made in south Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Pearl Asbury with daughter Jeanne Dixon
93-year-old becomes 100th person to join Duke study at NC Research Campus
Brass Act, a brass instrument quintet, will perform on Saturday.
Kannapolis Christmas events announced - tree lighting ceremony this Saturday
“Our race today was pretty good – the starts were good. Mick made a lot of progress and Nikita...
Hamilton overcomes weekend of obstacles to win, Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team finds positives in Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Shooting hoops with a mission: Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament
Shooting hoops with a mission: ‘Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament’ held in Charlotte