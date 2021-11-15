Catawba College announces Winter Sports COVID guidelines

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - As the start of college winter sports seasons approach, Catawba College has released its COVID guidelines for attendees at all events.

As in the fall, masks will be required at all events held in any indoor venue. This is a continuation of what the college announced for its fall sports.

“The health and safety of everyone at our athletic facilities continues to be of the highest priority,” stated Interim Director of Athletics Craig Turnbull.

Full attendance will be allowed at all indoor athletic venues including the Julius W. Abernathy Physical Education Center and the Johnson Pool.

Both men’s and women’s basketball tips off their season on November 20th against Tusculum with the women starting at 2 p.m. and the men at 4:30 p.m. Men’s and Women’s swimming began their season on October 23.

Single game tickets for basketball may be purchased at the gate on the day of the event or by calling Pam Barber in the Athletic Department at 704.637.4474 in advance. A single game general admission basketball ticket is $10. Students (age 6 – 17) tickets are $3, children under 5 are free. Catawba College students, staff, and faculty also are admitted free of charge with a valid Catawba College identification card. Catawba Chief Club member are free with identification.

