Bond denied in killing at balloon release for slain toddler

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A man who police said shot and killed someone at a memorial for a 2-year-old shooting victim in Orangeburg has been denied bond for now.

Robert Jamison III is charged with murder in the shooting Oct. 16 as a group of people were releasing balloons to honor a toddler who was killed five days before, The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reported.

Jamison got a rifle out of his truck during the service and killed 41-year-old Lenard Lamonte Demore before getting back in the truck and driving off while tossing out a liquor bottle, prosecutors said at Wednesday’s bond hearing.

Jamison’s lawyer said the 40-year-old man killed Demore in self-defense and pointed out he called police after he left the shooting scene.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson denied Jamison’s bond, but said he would reconsider whether to allow him out of jail while awaiting trial in six months when the attorneys have had more time to review the evidence in the case.

The balloons were being released in memory of Zy’on Sa’eed Randolph. The 2-year-old’s mother said she heard her front door open and found the child shot in the head on Oct. 11. Police said the toddler’s death is still under investigation.

