Apartment fire in Pineville destroys multiple units, displaces residents

Crews were called to the fire on Plum Creek Lane very close to Atrium Health Pineville and Interstate 485 around midnight.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A massive apartment fire in Pineville has destroyed several units and displaced a number of families.

Crews were called to the fire at The Park at Catarina on Plum Creek Lane very close to Atrium Health Pineville and Interstate 485 around midnight.

The fire is now under control as of 5:30 a.m. Monday. Fire officials said that about 16 units have been affected.

Authorities got the call about flames coming out of the roof around midnight. Several different units with the Charlotte Fire Department responded.

According to Medic, there haven’t been any transports from the fire. First responders said they pulled everyone out of the impacted building.

WBTV continues to check the status of the people who were affected. The American Red Cross and CATS were on scene to assist the affected residents.

Crews said several were treated for smoke inhalation as well. There is also currently no word on a possible cause.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

