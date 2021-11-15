Apartment fire in Pineville destroys multiple units, displaces residents

This article has 157 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A massive apartment fire in Pineville has destroyed several units and displaced a number of families.

Crews were called to the fire at The Park at Catarina on Plum Creek Lane very close to Atrium Health Pineville and Interstate 485 around midnight.

The fire is now under control as of 5:30 a.m. Monday. Fire officials said that about 16 units have been affected.

#BREAKING An early morning fire at The Park at Catarina apartments in Pineville has displaced families living in about 16 units. Fire officials say everyone was pulled out safely, though a few w/ smoke inhalation. Cause, estimated damages still under investigation. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/ezNVOJelY2 — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) November 15, 2021

Authorities got the call about flames coming out of the roof around midnight. Several different units with the Charlotte Fire Department responded.

According to Medic, there haven’t been any transports from the fire. First responders said they pulled everyone out of the impacted building.

WBTV continues to check the status of the people who were affected. The American Red Cross and CATS were on scene to assist the affected residents.

Crews said several were treated for smoke inhalation as well. There is also currently no word on a possible cause.

