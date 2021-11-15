76-year-old man found dead in middle of burning mobile home in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators say a 76-year-old man was found dead in the middle of a mobile home that was on fire over the weekend in Lincoln County.

The fire happened early Saturday morning, Nov. 13 around 2 a.m. when Emergency Services officials were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Oakbrook Lane in Denver.

The home was fully engulfed in flames, officials say. Officials were not able to get into the home where the man lived alone.

The man’s daughter, who lives next door and reported the fire, told officers that she didn’t believe he made it out of the mobile home.

When the fire was extinguished the man’s body was found in the middle of the home just inside the front door.

He was identified as 76-year-old Carl Livingston Knight.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

