Wine bars battling supply chain issues, higher prices for certain wines and cheeses

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Supply chain issues are wreaking havoc on wineries and restaurants.

Corkscrew Wine Pub in Huntersville has no problem lifting spirits with its wide selection of wines, beers and charcuterie plates.

Store Manager Charissa Cassinelli says lately it’s been a battle to get their usual wine selections.

“New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs are definitely it - we’re having an issue getting them in stock,” Cassinelli said. “Our distributors are having issues and which of course we are having issues, and New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs are probably one of our most popular for Sauvignon Blancs.”

Rather than swapping out for a Zinfandel or Sauvignon Blanc from another country, they’re taking a different buying approach.

“Instead of just a couple of cases here and there we’ll buy nine to ten cases at one time to make sure we’re good through a certain amount of time until our distributor can get it back in stock and then we can reorder it,” she said.

Cassinelli also says they’re struggling to get vintage wines from the Napa Valley after the wildfires of 2017.

It’s not just a supply issue - they’re also noticing slightly higher prices.

“I feel like we’ve had to change our wine list a little more extensively this year with price changes,” she said.

Assorted cheeses and pickles for charcuterie boards are also low in supply.

Cassinelli says she started buying her cheeses and other accouterments from a Charlotte-based business instead of her previous distributor.

“It seems like they have a little bit more because that’s all they do is cheese. They’re able to get a lot more and give us a consistent supply,” she said.

Despite the shortages and menu changes - she says business is busier than ever, even before the pandemic

“After COVID and everything people are just kind of like ‘we want to get out’ ‘we want to go out’ and ‘we gotta live life,” she said.

