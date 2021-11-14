San Francisco holds off Davidson, 65-60

Press release provided by Davidson Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Despite a game-high 17 points from Luka Brajkovic, Davidson fell to San Francisco, 65-60, inside the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, Saturday evening.

The Wildcats got within 31-29 on a Sam Mennenga trey with 15:10 to play, but the Dons responded with a 16-4 run to push the margin to 47-33.

Davidson (1-1) would not go away, as it chipped away and cut the deficit to four on back-to-back buckets from Brajkovic to make it 57-53.

On the very next possession, San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouya answered with a long triple as the shot clock expired to put the Dons back up seven, all but putting the game out of reach with 1:05 to play.

Coming off his first career double-double in Davidson’s season opener, Mennenga just missed another finishing with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Hyunjung Lee also hauled in 9 boards to go along with 11 points.

Bouya led San Francisco (3-0) with 14 points, while Gabe Stefanini and Josh Kunen added 12 and 11, respectively.

After a back-and-forth start to the opening half, the Dons scored the final six points of the period, including a Stefanini 3-pointer at the buzzer to carry a 27-20 lead at the break.

In addition to the Wildcats holding a 32-31 edge on the glass, the two teams combined for 24 steals.

Davidson shot 50 percent after intermission to finish at 45.8 percent.

Up Next

Davidson will take part in the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational Nov. 18, 19 and 21. The Wildcats will play New Mexico State in the opening round Thursday at noon.

