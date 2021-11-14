NC DHHS Flu
Nursing homes lose 221,000 jobs since start of pandemic

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have lost over 200,000 jobs since the pandemic...
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have lost over 200,000 jobs since the pandemic began. (Live 5)(WCSC)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living released a report that shows long-term facilities are suffering from the worst labor crisis than any other sector in health care.

The report shows that nursing homes have seen employment levels drop by 14% or 221,000 jobs since the start of the pandemic.

The AHCA/NCAL President and CEO Mark Parkinson said these challenges could be caused by pandemic burnout and the struggle for providers to compete for qualified staff.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, hospitals, doctor’s offices and other health care facilities have reached or surpassed pre-pandemic staffing levels, while nursing homes and assisted living communities are still experiencing high job losses.

South Carolina has over 2,000 long-term care facilities with over 43,000 beds, according to the South Carolina Department of Aging.

