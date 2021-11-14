NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis teen arrested for assaulting female employees at two different dollar stores

Elijah Boyd
Elijah Boyd(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges in Kannapolis after assaulting two different women at dollar stores on Friday.

Omar Boyd was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and two charges of attempted second-degree forcible rape.

The first incident occur at a Dollar General Store on Cannon Boulevard around 6 p.m. Friday after a female employee reported that she was grabbed by Boyd before she fought to get away and he fled the store. About an hour later, officers responded to a Family Dollar Store down the road where another female employee.

The Family Dollar Store employee said Boyd walked into the restroom she was in and began attacking her. she fought back to get away and he fled the store. However, store employees detained him in the parking lot until police arrived.

