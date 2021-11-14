NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in car blast near hospital in Liverpool, England

One person has died and another was hospitalized, Merseyside Police reported. The blast...
One person has died and another was hospitalized, Merseyside Police reported. The blast happened at about 11 a.m. local time.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An car explosion occurred outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, the mayor and Merseyside Police reported in tweets Sunday.

One person has died and another was hospitalized, Merseyside Police reported. The blast happened at about 11 a.m. local time.

Authorities said they believe the car involved in the blast was a taxi that had pulled up to the hospital.

Due to the nature of the incident, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation alongside Merseyside Police, but it has not been declared an act of terrorism at this point, authorities said.

“The incident at the #Liverpool Women’s Hospital is unsettling and upsetting and my thoughts are with those affected,” Mayor Joanne Anderson said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide in north Charlotte
Man arrested after person dies from shooting at gas station in north Charlotte
An arrest was made after a shooting last night in west Charlotte left one person seriously...
Arrest made in south Charlotte shooting
25-year-old Isiah Williamson has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and...
Man, woman charged in deadly shooting of man found in car at Charlotte gas station
Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at a Charlotte strip mall early Saturday morning.
Charlotte firefighters extinguish early morning strip mall fire
Panthers fans show up outside practice to catch a glimpse of Cam Newton back in the Queen City
‘I’m still in disbelief’: Panthers fans show up outside practice to catch a glimpse of Cam Newton back in the Queen City

Latest News

The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word
After about two weeks of a trial, a jury is about to decided the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse.
National Guard on standby ahead of Rittenhouse verdict
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500