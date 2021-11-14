Cold mornings and cool afternoons with plenty of sunshine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Morning low temperatures will start off in the 20s and 30s Sunday morning with afternoon high temperatures in the 50s across the Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, and 40s in the mountains.

Snow flurries are possible for the NC mountains Sunday night into early Monday. Sunny skies continue for the start of the workweek.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Cold mornings and cool afternoons continue.

Back around 70° by Wednesday.

A few rain showers Thursday.

Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast (WBTV)

Tonight will be clear and cold with overnight low temperatures cooling at or below freezing for the WBTV viewing area.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with chilly conditions. Sunday morning low temperatures will be in the lower 30s around Charlotte, with upper 50s for the afternoon.

The NC mountains will have Sunday morning lows in the mid-20s with highs only in the mid-40s.

A quick-moving dry cold front will move through the Carolinas Sunday night into early Monday, bringing some snow flurries for the NC mountains, yet only a few clouds for the Piedmont.

Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures continue for early next week with low temperatures in the 30s, and highs in the upper 50s for Monday, and lower 60s for Tuesday.

High temperatures get back around 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. A few rain showers are possible for late Thursday, yet rain chances look minimal at this point.

Temperatures cool back into the 50s and 60s for Friday and next weekend.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

