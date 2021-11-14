Cobb’s interception return ices Appalachian State’s 31-7 win

NC DHHS Flu
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice passed for two touchdowns, ran for a third and Appalachian State closed out the game with a Trey Cobb 100-yard interception return to defeat South Alabama 31-7.

South Alabama was driving to second-and-goal at the 9 with less than three minutes remaining in the game.

Desmond Trotter was hit as he released the ball and Cobb made his second interception standing on the goal line, angled up the left sideline and picked up a convoy of black-and-gold-clad teammates for the 100-yard return.

