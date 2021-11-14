Chilly start... cool end to the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most places got the day started with temperatures in the 30s. This afternoon, we probably won’t make it out of the 50s.

Today will bring plenty of sun but highs will struggle a bit. We will be running about five degrees below average as we reach highs in the upper 50s. The mountains will run even cooler with highs in the upper 30s. A few snow flurries are possible tonight and tomorrow morning in the higher elevations.

The work week will start out on a cool note, but temperatures will build through the week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s. We will be back to the 60s on Tuesday. Overnight lows will continue to drop to the 30s at night.

The middle of the week will be a bit milder. Highs will be in the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance for a shower will be on Thursday as another cold front moves through. That isn’t great - at 20 percent.

Cooler air will return for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday and Saturday.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

