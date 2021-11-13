NC DHHS Flu
Questions about high school mascot’s future concern community

Andrews High School held a listening session about the future of the school’s yellow jacket mascot after questions arose about the school using the same logo as Georgia Tech.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County high school principal says his school’s mascot, which has nearly a 100-year-old legacy, isn’t going anywhere despite fears from the community.

Andrews High School held a listening session about the future of the school’s yellow jacket mascot after questions arose about the school using the same logo as Georgia Tech.

The yellow jacket has been Andrews High School’s mascot since the school was established almost a century ago.

Through the years, the school has had different versions of the logo and Principal Toshawnka Mahone said the school eventually adopted the same look as the Georgia Tech yellow jacket.

Through the years, the school has had different versions of the yellow jacket mascot eventually settling on a design that appears to be the same look as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket logo.(Live 5)

After research, the school learned it would have to pay a fee to the university if Andrews decided to keep the same logo. Mahone said some faculty members decided they wanted to do away with this version and start using an A logo instead.

The community took notice that the familiar yellow jacket logo was not being used as often and began asking questions.

“When the confusion came in, people hadn’t seen the yellow jacket on things, they assumed we just got rid of it completely and that’s just not the case,” Mahone said.

Mahone said the school’s mascot may take on a different look depending on the results of a request for input from the community.

Mahone said if the community wants to keep the Georgia Tech version of the logo, the school will pay the fee and she will be “at peace” with that.

She said she wants community members to know that they have a voice in everything that happens at Andrews High and they will always be the fighting yellow jackets.

“They are not gonna lose their yellowjacket, we will always be the fighting yellowjackets, and I want them to know they have a voice and a say in everything that happens at Andrews High,” Mahone said.

