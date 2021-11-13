Police investigate homicide at gas station north Charlotte

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide Friday evening at an Exxon gas station in north Charlotte.

Police said a person was pronounced dead on North Tryon Street near Dalton Avenue.

WBTV was at the scene as police officers were investigating at the Exxon gas station on North Tryon Street.

Police said they responded to a welfare check on a person who was lying in the parking lot of the Exxon gas station around 9:15 p.m. Officers said the person was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

No other information was provided.

